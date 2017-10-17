Twin Cities smelling a little funky this morning? Here's why

Stop checking your armpits. You didn't smell bad this morning. It was the air around you.
A temperature inversion Tuesday morning goosed the odors from traffic "and other local sources" around the Twin Cities, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said.
Conditions will improve by midday, so no excuses after that.
Twin Cities: Odor from traffic and other local sources being enhanced by a temperature inversion this am. Conditions will improve by midday. pic.twitter.com/dajdDyAnom— MN Air Quality Index (@mpca_aqi) October 17, 2017