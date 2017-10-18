Security videos show concern before Bloomington mosque bombing

FBI agents and others inspect the site where an explosion happened early Saturday, August 5, 2017 at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

Newly released security videos from a Minnesota mosque where a bomb went off this summer show worshipers were clearly concerned just before the explosion.

Six hallway cameras inside Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington caught the moments surrounding the Aug. 5 explosion.

They don't show the blast. But one from inside the front door shows what appear to be lights of a passing vehicle. A man then runs inside seconds before the blast, then back to the door afterward. Another shows a man viewing a monitor as the bomb explodes.

Officials said at the time that witnesses saw someone throw something from a truck or van before the blast and saw a vehicle speed away afterward.

Nobody was injured. No arrests have been made. An FBI spokesman declined comment.