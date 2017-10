Timberwolves tip off the season Wednesday night

The Minnesota Timberwolves begin a new season Wednesday night when they take on the Spurs in San Antonio.

The Wolves made a lot of changes in the off season and most of the sports pundits are predicting that they will be one of the top 10 teams in the NBA this year.

That would be a big jump for a squad that hasn't made the playoffs since 2004.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with basketball analyst Britt Robson at theathletic.com.