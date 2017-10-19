Dan Buettner on the happiest places in the world

Dan Buettner speaks with a woman from the Nicoya Peninsula of Costa Rica. Photo by Gianlucca Colla | Courtesy of BlueZones.com

Pleasure, purpose and pride: These are three paths to a happy life, according to Dan Buettner.

Buettner is best known for his work on "Blue Zones," those places around the world where people live the longest lives.

Now, Buettner is interested in the places where people live the happiest lives. He examines what sets Denmark, Singapore and Costa Rica apart in his new book "The Blue Zones of Happiness" and in the November issue of National Geographic. He spoke to MPR's Cathy Wurzer.

