'Wake Up Little Susie' topped charts 60 years ago

"Wake Up Little Susie" by the Everly Brothers reached No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 60 years ago.

It tells the story of a teenage couple on a date at the movies who fall asleep and don't wake up until 4 a.m., way past their curfew.

Despite the relatively innocent subject matter, Don Everly reported that the song had been banned in Boston when it first came out because it was considered sexually suggestive.