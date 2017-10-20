Dayton, critics pan Medica's fund transfer out of non-profit HMO

Health insurer Medica is drawing fire over its decision to transfer $90 million from its nonprofit HMO to a holding company.

Governor Dayton says Medica should return the money to its HMO reserves, and use the money to reduce premiums.

"For decades, Minnesota's non-profit model helped ensure that premiums paid by Minnesotans were used to provide them with lower-cost health care, not to pad the profits of wealthy insurance companies," Dayton said in a statement.

The Minnesota Department of Health said the transfer is legal because of a law change that Dayton allowed to take effect this year, despite his objections.

Medica is moving the money to its non-profit holding company. From there, the funds could end up in for-profit entities.

Medica says reserve requirements change as business lines grow and shrink.

The company pulled out of Minnesota's Medicaid program this year, leaving 300,000 fewer people in its non-profit Minnesota HMO. Earlier this year, Medica moved $30 million from its Minnesota HMO to its non-profit plan in Wisconsin.