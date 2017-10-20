Do you care if your fish dinner was raised humanely? Animal advocates say you should

Fresh fish fillets for sale in a display case. Concerns over animal welfare have led to changes in recent years in raising livestock. But seafood has been missing from the conversation. One group aims to change that.
