It's prime time for leaf-peeping in central and southern Minnesota

Where to see the best fall colors this weekend.

If you're a fan of fall colors, this weekend will be a great time to enjoy them, especially in central and southern Minnesota.

The Department of Natural Resources' Pat Arndt says there are great views of the St. Croix River Valley right now at Afton State Park, which is 30 minutes east of the Twin Cities. There are beautiful colors as well at Rice Lake between Owatanna and Rochester, but be aware that there are hunters on the lake too.

Another excellent spot for leaf-peeping is Great River Bluffs State Park just south of Winona.

And if you're interested in camping, Arndt says some typically popular campgrounds in northern Minnesota have more openings than usual this weekend.