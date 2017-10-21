St. Paul fire chief steps down

Fire Chief Tim Butler Riham Feshir | MPR News

St. Paul's Fire Chief has stepped down, following reports he had retaliated against an employee.

Tim Butler will return to his previously held title as assistant chief.

On Saturday, Mayor Chris Coleman appointed EMS Chief Matthew Simpson as acting fire chief.

Butler had been in the chief role for ten years. According to reports, he'd recently been reprimanded for questioning an employee who filed a formal complaint against him.

In a statement, Coleman thanked Butler for his service as chief, and added praise for Simpson.

The chief oversees a fire department that includes a force of 434 firefighters, paramedics, public educators, support staff and maintenance personnel.