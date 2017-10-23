Task force for stalled diversion project holds first meeting

A task force made up of representatives from Minnesota and North Dakota is meeting to talk about the stalled Red River diversion project around the flood-prone Fargo-Moorhead area.

The 16-member group organized by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton includes elected representatives from both states and residents who live upstream and downstream from Fargo.

Upstream residents are suing over the project because they believe there is a better plan that won't flood private land. A federal judge last month halted construction because the project does not have the necessary permits from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Burgum says the task force is "a talented group of people who are collaborative thinkers."

The group has a Dec. 15 deadline to come up with recommendations.