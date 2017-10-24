Astronaut Paul Weitz dies at 85; veteran of Skylab and Shuttle missions

American astronaut Paul J. Weitz, right, with Joseph P. Kerwin, left and Charles "Pete" Conrad Jr., center. The crew of the first manned Skylab mission is shown in May 1973.
