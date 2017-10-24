Why you shouldn't count on the promised $4,000 'raise' from GOP tax plan

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has helped pitch the idea that the Republican tax overhaul plan would generate a "raise" for the average American family, though that is disputed.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has helped pitch the idea that the Republican tax overhaul plan would generate a "raise" for the average American family, though that is disputed. 