Op-Ed: Sexism and the political left

Harvey Weinstein's lewdness is well-known, but in his recent op-ed for The Daily Beast, journalist James Kirchick argues the disgraced producer is one of many powerful men whose left-leaning politics have "coexisted harmoniously" with misogyny.

He joined MPR News host Kerri Miller from Berlin to talk about a pattern he discovered in his reporting.

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.