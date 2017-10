'She-canic' Patrice Banks on making room for women at the auto shop

Patrice Banks is a self-described "former auto airhead" who now runs Girls Auto Clinic, a Philadelphia-area repair shop and salon that caters to women. In her new book, "Girls Auto Clinic Glove Box Guide," Banks shares tips for everything from maintaining your ride to finding a fair deal at the mechanic. She spoke with MPR News host Kerri Miller about her transformation.

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.