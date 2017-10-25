How medical professionals can bring up weight, without "fat-shaming"

Doctors and patients alike say weight is a sensitive topic in the exam room — so sensitive that people with obesity may avoid going to the doctor altogether.

Patient advocates argue medical professionals need to learn how to bring up the topic in a constructive way without "fat-shaming." Research shows physicians' "weight bias" can lead to poor outcomes for patients. On today's show, MPR News host Kerri Miller talked to patient advocate Patricia Nece and physician William Dietz about how to have productive and compassionate conversations about weight.

