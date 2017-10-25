Tesla turns power back on at Children's Hospital in Puerto Rico

Weeks after Tesla founder Elon Musk and Gov. Ricardo Rossello spoke about the tech company aiding Puerto Rico, Tesla says it has restored electricity to a children's hospital, using solar energy and batteries.
