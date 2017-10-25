Xcel Energy building 175 new wind turbines

Driving wind sweeps across southwest Minnesota, powering wind turbines near Lake Benton, Minn., May 24, 2006.

Xcel Energy is adding to its wind power.

The utility company is partnering with Wanzek Construction of West Fargo to build a wind farm in Dickey County and another in Iowa with some turbines located in Minnesota.

Construction of the Foxtail Wind Farm in Dickey County is planned for 2018. The Freeborn Wind Farm, mainly in Iowa, will begin construction in 2020. The 175 wind turbines together will deliver 350 megawatts of power.

KVRR-TV reports Xcel Energy hopes to build and acquire 1,850 megawatts of new wind energy in the Upper Midwest by 2022.