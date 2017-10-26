Falcon Heights has new contract for police services

Flowers lay on damp grass in Falcon Heights June 12, 2017, where Philando Castile was shot by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez.

The City of Falcon Heights has a new contract for police services.

It will replace the St. Anthony Police Department with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office in 2018. The fatal shooting of Philando Castile by a St. Anthony officer in Falcon Heights was a catalyst for the city to look elsewhere for police services.

The City Council voted for the change Wednesday night. Council member Joe Brown says the new contract is in the best interest of the city.

Castile was killed in July 2016 by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez after Castile told the officer he was armed. The shooting's gruesome aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend.

Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter charges in June and no longer works for the police department.