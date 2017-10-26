What's the future of flood diversion in Fargo-Moorhead?

Officials are pursuing an innovative approach to build a nearly $2 billion flood diversion project in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Gov. Mark Dayton is continuing his efforts to salvage a flood control project for the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The $2.2 billion project, which would divert the Red River and has been in the works for nearly a decade, is in question after a federal judge stopped its construction. Dayton was in Fargo to lead a task force meeting on the issue earlier this week.

MPR News host Tom Weber talked with MPR's Dan Gunderson for an update on the project.

