This former Catholic is trying to clear up misconceptions about Islam

John Emery is a U.S. Army veteran — and former Catholic — who travels around Minnesota speaking to community groups, law enforcement and others. His goal is to point out cultural similarities between Muslims and non-Muslims.

Growing up Catholic, Emery saw how Islam and Catholicism share similar values. When he converted to Islam, he didn't turn his back on his Catholic past, but incorporated its values into his Muslim faith. Emery is a speaker with the Islamic Resource Group.

