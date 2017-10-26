The future of Minnesota's only national park

It has been about a year since the National Park Service named its newest superintendent to run Voyageurs National Park, a land mass of more than 200,000 acres in northern Minnesota along the Canadian border.

Bob DeGross is a Wisconsin native who previously worked at Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida. He joined MPR's Tom Weber to talk about the first year of his tenure — and the future of Voyageurs.

To hear the full discussion use the audio player above.