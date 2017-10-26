Twitter bans ads from Russian state media, citing election interference efforts

Twitter ended its advertising relationship with Russia Today and Sputnik on Thursday based on "the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that both RT and Sputnik attempted to interfere with the election on behalf of the Russian government."
Twitter ended its advertising relationship with Russia Today and Sputnik on Thursday based on "the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that both RT and Sputnik attempted to interfere with the election on behalf of the Russian government." 