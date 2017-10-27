Minnesota gets its first blast of winter; slush could slow morning commute

Expect a slow commute Friday morning throughout Minnesota because of a) the season's first wintry storm and b) motorists who are a little rusty when it comes to winter driving.

5:30 AM: MnDOT reporting some roads in central & western MN are partially snow covered with icy bridges. Info: https://t.co/aHQ4hNPqVT #mnwx pic.twitter.com/7B6TLPhSu4 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) October 27, 2017

Wind-driven snow and near blizzard conditions lashed northern Minnesota Thursday night before moving south.

Early Friday morning, Lake Country Power reported about 2,700 customers without power, while Minnesota Power reported about 3,300 without electricity.

Friday's forecast calls for blustery winds and continued light snowfall, mixed with rain at times. A winter weather advisory is posted until noon for Hennepin, Carver and Scott counties, where 1 to 3 inches are possible.

The winter tease will bring blustery winds and areas of light snow today. Higher accumulations in northeast MN. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/QGCMIuJJqz — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) October 27, 2017

We'll leave you with a few tips and reminders about winter and driving, now that the season is upon us.