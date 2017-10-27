Former Minnesota Twin Silva sued over alleged basketball debt

Former Minnesota Twins pitcher Carlos Silva has been sued over money he allegedly failed to pay a player on the Venezuelan professional basketball team he owns.

A lawsuit filed this week in Hennepin County District Court contends Silva failed to pay a star player his full salary over a few years. The lawsuit contends Silva owes about $680,000 to Leon Rodgers. It was filed here because Silva lives in Medina, Minn.

Silva pitched for the Twins for four years in a nine-year professional baseball career that ended in 2010. He owns the Marinos of the Venezuelan basketball league.

Rodgers was among the team's best players during off-and-on stints with the club. He alleges that Silva reneged on promised pay dating to 2014. Court papers cite repeated attempts by Rodgers, in person and by text message, to unsuccessfully collect from Silva.

The lawsuit includes transcribed messages attributed to Silva this June in which he blames difficulties with money transfers between the United States and Venezuela for the payment problems.

"I know I am super late," Silva said in one transcribed message in the court filing.

Silva has asked a Hennepin County judge for a few weeks to formally respond to the lawsuit. His Minnesota-based attorney didn't return a call for comment Friday.