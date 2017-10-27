Iconic dance venue in rural Cass County destroyed by fire

An iconic venue for dances and concerts in rural Cass County has been destroyed by fire.

Firefighters from Gardner, Arthur, Hunter and Grandin responded to the blaze Thursday afternoon at what is now known as Arthur's Burn. For decades it was known as Johnson's Barn.

The sheriff's office says the cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.

The barn hosted hundreds of events through the years. Area resident Dawn Moore tells KVRR-TV that the loss of the barn where she and her husband had their first date is sad. She calls it "part of the town, part of the history."

Cass County Sgt. Tim Briggeman calls the fire "tragic." A GoFundMe page has to been set up to help the owners rebuild.