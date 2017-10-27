U.N. watchdog: Syrian government responsible for April sarin gas attack

United Nations special envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura is seen on a video screen as he listens to a Security council meeting on Syria at U.N. headquarters in June about the possible use of sarin gas in an attack that killed more than 90 people.
United Nations special envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura is seen on a video screen as he listens to a Security council meeting on Syria at U.N. headquarters in June about the possible use of sarin gas in an attack that killed more than 90 people. 