Get in the holiday spirit at Katie McMahon's 'Celtic Christmas' show

On Friday night, Katie McMahon performs her traditional Celtic Christmas concert with Irish dancers at St. Kate's O'Shaughnessy Auditorium.

That's just one of many holiday-themed events in the Twin Cities this weekend, like Saturday's (sold-out) Sounds of Blackness show at the Fitzgerald Theater.

If you're staying in from the cold, stream the Local Current all day Sunday and Monday to hear songs like Lizzo's "Never Felt Like Christmas."