Nearly dying in childbirth: Why preventable complications are growing in U.S.

Eleven days after giving birth to her son in 2014, Samantha Blackwell felt a sudden, sharp pain in her lower abdomen and was diagnosed with a massive infection. She spent the next month in a coma. While in a coma, Blackwell had an emergency hysterectomy.
