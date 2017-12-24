Police say Anoka woman back home after kidnapping

An Anoka woman returned home Saturday night after Minnetonka police said she was abducted at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, Minnetonka Police Captain Shelley Petersen said they continue to search for Smith's ex-boyfrirend, 37-year-old Jahon Douglas of Burnsville.

"We believe him to be armed and dangerous; if anyone has knowledge of his whereabouts, do not approach him. Please call 911 with any information," said Peterson.

The Minnetonka Police Department says witnesses saw Douglas kidnap Smith at gunpoint at about 4 p.m. Thursday. It happened in an industrial area just northwest of where Highways 212 and 62 come together.

On Saturday police said they continue to investigate the details surrounding Smith's abduction and return.