Latest U.N. sanctions are an act of war, North Korea says

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday votes in favor of a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for new sanctions against North Korea, including sharply lower limits on its refined oil imports, the return home of all North Koreans working overseas within 12 months and a crackdown on the country's shipping.
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday votes in favor of a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for new sanctions against North Korea, including sharply lower limits on its refined oil imports, the return home of all North Koreans working overseas within 12 months and a crackdown on the country's shipping. 