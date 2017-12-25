Russian opposition leader barred from running against Putin in 2018

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a meeting with his supporters in Moscow on Sunday. Navalny, seen as the only Russian opposition leader who stands a fighting chance of challenging strongman Vladimir Putin, was seeking to get his name on the ballot for a March vote, but on Monday an election commission voted to bar him from the election.
