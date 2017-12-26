Hennepin Co. extends hours as more Minnesotans prepay property taxes

President Trump displays the $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package he signed, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

The Hennepin County Government Center has extended hours to allow residents to prepay 2018 property taxes in person before the end of the year. The county said the extended hours are a result of the new federal tax law and its potential impacts on property taxes.

By the end of last week, Hennepin County officials were reporting long lines at the County government center. Other counties also reported taxpayer interest in prepayment of taxes.

The Hennepin County Government Center will be open from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 29. The government center will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also prepay online or by mail. Those mailing in their prepayments should talk with their tax advisers to make sure the payment is deductible in 2017, county officials said in a release. Online payments are due by Sunday, Dec. 31, at 11:59 p.m.