Minnesota house fire kills 2 adults, 1 child

Updated: 5:10 p.m. | Posted: 3:30 p.m.

Officials say a house fire in northern Minnesota has killed two adults and a child. Another child is in critical condition.

The fire was reported early Tuesday in Hibbing and destroyed the home before crews put out the blaze. WDIO-TV reports the two adults and two children did not have a pulse when firefighters pulled them out of the house. Crews were able to resuscitate the children and they were taken to the Hibbing hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities later said one of the children died. The other is in critical condition at a Minneapolis hospital.

No names have been released.

Fire officials said a third child was outside the home when crews arrived and was also hospitalized. It's unknown how everyone is related.

The cause is under investigation.