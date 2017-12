911 service fully restored in St. Louis County

Updated: 3:34 p.m. | Posted: 10:30 a.m.

Emergency 911 call service has been restored to all of St. Louis County after it was out most of Tuesday morning.

According to a release by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, CenturyLink crews were able to fix most lines by late morning, however lines were down in the Virginia area until Tuesday afternoon.

The county's emergency services had a different number set up to handle calls during the outage.