Swanson joins suit over repeal of 'net neutrality' rule

Protestors rally at the FCC against the repeal of net neutrality rules earlier this month.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson said she plans to join peers from other states in challenging federal rule changes to internet access.

Swanson told supporters in an email that she and other attorneys general would sue over the Federal Communications Commission's recent decision to repeal the so-called net neutrality rule, which prevented service providers from blocking certain sites or setting rates based on content. The regulation was put in place in 2015.

Swanson, a Democrat, said repealing net neutrality would have a detrimental effect on consumer protection and may influence how internet users access political content.

Service providers have argued the regulations were heavy-handed. They insist they don't intend to block, slow down or prioritize web traffic as a result of the repeal.

Swanson is in her third term as attorney general and is considering a run for governor.