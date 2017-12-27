73 years later, Minnesotan gets Purple Heart

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar pinned a the Purple Heart on 93-year-old Minnesota World War II veteran Staff Sergeant Wayne Sundberg at the Veterans Services Building St. Capitol complex on Wednesday.

Wayne Sundberg was drafted into the Army in 1942 and served as a B26 turret gunner before being shot down behind enemy lines and captured by German forces in 1944.

Sundberg sustained shrapnel injuries and was held as a prisoner of war before Soviet Troops liberated him and the rest of his flight group at the end of the war.

Now 93, the Minnesota native received a Purple Heart medal Wednesday from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, whose office helped Sundberg's family secure the medal. His service records were destroyed in a fire in 1973.

Military officials called the decoration long overdue.