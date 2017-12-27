Kidnapped, abandoned children turn up at Mosul orphanage as ISIS battle ends

The other children are either orphaned, abandoned or rescued from kidnappers. The woman is Sukaina Ali Younis, founder of the new orphanage and in charge of women's and orphans' affairs in Mosul's Ninevah governorate.
The other children are either orphaned, abandoned or rescued from kidnappers. The woman is Sukaina Ali Younis, founder of the new orphanage and in charge of women's and orphans' affairs in Mosul's Ninevah governorate. 