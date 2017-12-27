Virginia's tie-breaker draw is postponed; pivotal race still in doubt

The results of the race between Republican incumbent David Yancey and Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds are still in doubt. Here, election officials in Newport News, Va., examine ballots that a computer failed to scan during a recount for their House of Delegates race on Dec. 19, 2017.
The results of the race between Republican incumbent David Yancey and Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds are still in doubt. Here, election officials in Newport News, Va., examine ballots that a computer failed to scan during a recount for their House of Delegates race on Dec. 19, 2017. 