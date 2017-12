Does nixing the individual mandate kill the ACA?

Republicans were unable to pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Can a provision in their recently passed tax law effectively kill the ACA?

MPR News guest host Chris Farrell spoke with the Brookings Institution's Kavita Patel about the potential effects of removing the ACA's individual mandate.

