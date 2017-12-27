Tokyo-bound flight returns to LA because passenger was on wrong plane

An airline says a Tokyo-bound flight returned to Los Angeles hours into the journey after the crew discovered that one of the passengers had boarded the wrong plane.

A statement from All Nippon Airways says the pilot decided to return to the originating airport as part of the airline's security procedures.

Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday and returned to LAX at 7:33 p.m.

Model Chrissy Teigen was aboard and live-tweeted the developments. She wondered on Twitter why the plane was turning around four hours into the 11-hour flight.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

ANA says it's trying to determine how the passenger boarded the wrong flight.

In an apology to inconvenienced passengers, the airline says it takes pride in customer service and failed on this flight.