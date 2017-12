Conversations with CEOs: Great Clips' Rhoda Olsen

Rhoda Olsen, the president and CEO of Great Clips will step down as CEO at the end of this year. However, she'll become vice chair of the board.

Under her leadership, Great Clips grew from 1,000 salons in 1998 to more than 4,000 as of last year.

