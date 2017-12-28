The Monkees' last No. 1 hit

The Monkees Colgems Records

"Daydream Believer" by the Monkees was No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 50 years ago.

It was the group's third and final chart topper.

The song was written by folk singer John Stewart shortly after he left the Kingston Trio. Stewart said that it was written as the third in a trilogy of songs about suburban life.

His original lyrics contained the line "now you know how funky I can be." But the record label didn't want to suggest that lead singer and teen heartthrob Davy Jones didn't smell good. So they changed "funky" to "happy."