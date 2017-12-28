FDA takes too long to recall tainted food, federal investigators say

Dr. Scott Gottlieb is head of the Food and Drug Administration. Federal investigators reviewed 30 of 1,557 food recalls between 2012 and 2015. They found that the FDA did not always evaluate food-borne hazards fast enough or ensure that companies initiated recalls promptly.
