2017 through the eyes of comedian Lizz Winstead

Lizz Winstead Image courtesy of Lizz Winstead

Comedian and satirist Lizz Winstead is back in her home state of Minnesota this week to see family and perform her annual year-end show at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis.

Winstead's "2017: The Greatest Sh*t Show on Earth" runs Saturday and Sunday. Winstead stopped by the studio to talk with Tom Weber about the year that was.

