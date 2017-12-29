Officers involved in Gilbert, Minn., shooting identified

State officials have released the identities of the police officer and sheriff's deputy involved in a Dec. 22 fatal shooting in the northern Minnesota town of Gilbert.

According to a Friday release by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, St. Louis County Sheriff's deputy Derrick Deutsch and Gilbert Police officer Joseph Bradach were searching for an individual on a warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Michigan Ave.

They found two people in a vehicle nearby. When Bradach made contact with them, Jeffery John Golnick, of Chaska, who was not the subject of the warrant, ran from the residence.

According to the release, Golnick, 40, fired a gun and struck Deutsch. Bradach and Deutsch then returned fire, hitting Golnick, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating and recovered a handgun at the scene.

Deutsch was treated at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth and released that same day.

Deutsch has been with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office for one year and previously worked at the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office for two years.

Bradach has been with the Gilbert Police Department for six years.