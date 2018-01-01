Chris Farrell's 'Conversation on the Creative Economy' with TU Dance

Chris Farrell's Conversation on the Creative Economy series features Toni Pierce-Sands and Uri Sands, the founders of TU Dance Company.

Arts and culture are vital to the dynamism of Minnesota's economy. The founders and artistic directors behind TU Dance, figured out a sustainable business model that allows them to pursue their passion — dance.

The key parts of their portfolio are composed of a nationally recognized professional dance company and a well-known local dance school.

We'll learn how they came up with their enterprise and how they manage the different parts of TU Dance. We'll also hear their insights into art and entrepreneurship.

Recorded in November 2018 at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.