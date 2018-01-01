Hundreds take plunge into frigid Lake Minnetonka on New Year's Day

Hundreds brave the sub zero temperatures on New Years Day morning to take a frigid leap into the icy waters of Lake Minnetonka.

Bitter-cold weather wasn't enough to stop hundreds of people from taking a plunge into Lake Minnetonka on New Year's Day.

KSTP-TV reports that the temperature was about minus 15 on Monday morning during the ALARC Ice Dive. It was the second-coldest day in the event's 28 years.

But event director Harley Feldman said there was never any thought of canceling.

People quickly exit the water and are wrapped in robes after their quick dip into Lake Minnetonka on Monday. Brian Peterson | Star Tribune via AP

Veteran participants say it's getting out of the water -- not going in -- that's the hard part. Scott Searl has done it more than 10 times, and says "it always hurts, and it's stupid."

The event helps raise money for military veterans.