Hundreds take plunge into frigid Lake Minnetonka on New Year's Day

Bitter-cold weather wasn't enough to stop hundreds of people from taking a plunge into Lake Minnetonka on New Year's Day.
KSTP-TV reports that the temperature was about minus 15 on Monday morning during the ALARC Ice Dive. It was the second-coldest day in the event's 28 years.
But event director Harley Feldman said there was never any thought of canceling.
Veteran participants say it's getting out of the water -- not going in -- that's the hard part. Scott Searl has done it more than 10 times, and says "it always hurts, and it's stupid."
The event helps raise money for military veterans.