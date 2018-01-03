Companies in Iceland now required to demonstrate they pay men, women fairly

The pay equity law was passed — perhaps not coincidentally — a year after female candidates won nearly half the seats in Iceland's parliament, which is housed in the Althingishus in Reykjavík.
