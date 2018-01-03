Opinion: Why we should start talking about a state insurance mandate

State Sen. Scott Jensen, R- Chaska, one of only two doctors in the Minnesota Senate, recently wrote a column in the Star Tribune on the tax bill's removal of the individual insurance mandate.

"I have been asked if I would support a discussion regarding a state-based mandate for health care," he wrote. "Yes, I would engage such a conversation — why wouldn't I? Health care is infected with big problems, and easy solutions are not looming on the horizon. Legislators are in no position to close their minds to an idea that has received support from both sides of the aisle over the last 30 years."

MPR News host Tom Weber talked with Jensen about what an individual mandate would mean for Minnesota — and how to start the conversation.

Listen to their discussion by using the audio player above.