Blizzard conditions hit New England as massive winter storm travels north

A road begins to flood in Scituate, Mass., during a massive winter storm on Thursday.

A massive winter storm has brought hurricane-force winds, blizzard conditions and damaging coastal flooding to eastern New England, one day after it delivered unusual cold and snow to the South.

The National Weather Service has detected gusts of 75 and 76 mph in Massachusetts, The Associated Press reports, which qualifies as hurricane-force winds. Visibility has dropped to near zero in some snow bands in the storm.

"Blizzard to near blizzard conditions will likely persist into the evening hours from eastern Massachusetts to Maine," the weather service says.

Coastal Massachusetts is also experiencing "major and destructive" flooding, brought by a combination of high tide and waves from the storm, the weather service writes. Some roads have become impassable.

NWS Boston writes that the city may have set a high-tide record, although it will need to be confirmed.

The Boston Globe reports that some Boston train stations had to be shut down because of flooding, which affected multiple streets in the city's downtown.

But brutal winter weather is par for the course in Boston, and some residents are braving the elements, the AP writes:

"Qizuyu Fan, who hails from a Chinese city near the border with Russia, said Thursday afternoon he wasn't fazed by the tough weather. It's nothing compared to what he's had to deal with at home, where temperatures are often well below zero in the winter, he said. " 'This is like October in my hometown,' Fan said. 'It's great because the snow is very heavy but the temperature is not very low.' "The 21-year-old Boston Children's Hospital research student was out getting groceries but planned to spend a good part of the day playing in the snow."

Meanwhile, NWS Boston advised residents, "We do not recommend going out and floating on icebergs; this is a very dangerous situation along the coastline with major flooding ongoing."

The "bomb cyclone" that's bludgeoning New England is a powerful storm, bringing bitter cold and heavy snow.

The rate at which the storm has intensified is unusual — the Capital Weather Gang at the Washington Post called it "astonishing." A storm can be classified as a "bomb cyclone," or a particularly fast-forming storm, if the pressure drops 24 millibars in 24 hours. This storm has more than doubled that pace.

"This storm's pressure tanked 53 millibars in 21 hours (and 59 millibars in 24 hours), which puts it into the upper echelon of the most explosive East Coast storms ever observed — and perhaps even at the top," the Post writes.

The winter storm off the East coast has deepened ~24 millibars in a mere 7 hours. It is very rare for a storm to intensify so fast (usually 24 millibars in 24 hours is the standard for a rapidly intensifying storm). For all our friends out east...stay safe! pic.twitter.com/hgT7jmcA20 — NWS Marquette (@NWSMarquette) January 4, 2018

The NWS in Boston calls this storm "impressive, explosive" and "high-impact."

Thousands of flights have been canceled. Across the Northeast, schools are shuttered, salt has been spread, and local officials are pleading with residents to stay off the streets if they can.

There is near-zero visibility in some of the snow bands passing over the states from New Jersey to Maine, the weather service says.

As NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports, it's not just the ice and cold that authorities are worried about:

"Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy says drivers should be prepared for strong winds: 'I would ask folks who don't need to be on the highway, and this includes trucks particularly in a high-wind situation, that if you can delay that delivery or delay that travel that you do that.' "Winds with gusts as high as 75 miles per hour are forecast for some areas. That brings the risk of power outages from downed power lines. Malloy says wind conditions may make it difficult for utility workers to quickly restore power."

Lori Mack, of member station WNPR in Connecticut, tells our newscast unit there are whiteout conditions in parts of the state.

Wondering about the shape of the #blizzard? The powerful midlatitude #BombCyclone has several meso-vortices spinning within its center, #GOESEast ABI captured these images of the storm every minute today. #snowday See more #cool GOES imagery here: https://t.co/mbgRYot60A pic.twitter.com/Zzab51uurp — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 4, 2018

Member station WNYC reports that officials are urging New York City residents to remain indoors: